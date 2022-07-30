Man nabbed for possessing Ivory

Police in Mangochi have arrested a 50-year old man for possession of nine pieces of ivory.

Possession of ivory is illegal under Section 110(b) of National Parks and Wildlife Act.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi has identified the suspect as Wyson Akim from Kapire Village, Traditional Authority Chilipa in Mangochi.

Daudi said on Friday, Mangochi Police detectives were tipped by members of the public that the said suspect was possessing pieces of elephant ivory at Chiponde Trading Centre.

“The officers in conjunction with Wildlife Crime Investigation Unit rushed to the scene and arrested the suspect in one of the resthouses in the area after being found with nine pieces of raw ivory which were wrapped in a black plastic bag,” she explained.

The suspect is claiming to have acquired the specimen from Mozambique.

He will appear before court after investigations are completed.

Meanwhile, police have commended members of the public for their continued support in the fight against crime including wildlife crime in the district.