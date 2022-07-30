Moyale, Eagles tussle for points

Moyale Barracks coach Prichard Mwansa says his side is targeting to collect three points as the Lions of Kaning’ina play Blue Eagles at Nankhaka on Saturday afternoon in the Tnm Super League.

Speaking in an interview, Mwansa said Moyale know that it will be a tough game but they will fight until the last whistle.

“We are in Lilongwe for three points, and we shall fight until the last whistle. We are not in a good position but I believe that with the performance that we saw against Tigers last week, it will be much better for us to collect three points.

“We lost in Mzuzu in the first round, they scored in the late minutes but this is another game and we are not fearing anything. We know that they gonna do anything at their home but we are more than ready to block them from doing that and we want positive results,” added Mwansa.

Moyale have beefed up their squad with some legends and these include Boy Chima, Chrispine Fukizi and the 2014 golden boot winner, Gasten Simkonda.

In a separate interview, Blue Eagles assistant coach, Christopher Sibale, whose side is coming from a one nil victory over Karonga United, anticipates a tough game.

He said: “It will be a difficult game but as Blue Eagles, we are ready for the game. We are at home and we will do everything to get the results. We don’t need to lose points as we are trying to catch up with the league leaders.”

Sibale said his players are showing the willingness to play and it is encouraging.

“The morale is high, and also the addition of new players has ignited the competition in our team,” he added.

Sibale added that Blue Eagles’ new players in the name of Christopher Gototo and Richard Rabson are expected to make their debut for the club on Saturday.

Blue Eagles sit second on the table with 33 points from 16 games and they are 9 points adrift the League leaders, Nyasa Big Bullets who play their 17th game away from home against Rumphi United on Sunday.

Moyale are on position 8 with 20 points from 16 games.

Blue Eagles beat Moyale Barracks in the first round at Mzuzu Stadium by a goal to nil courtesy of Chikondi Mvula’s late strike.