Youths encouraged to venture into manufacturing of detergents

With rising cases of unemployment in Malawi, an entrepreneur has encouraged Malawian youths to venture into a business of manufacturing of cleaning detergents, saying it is a possible solution to the challenge.

According to the entrepreneur, Madalitso Malinga who is the founder of Sharp Chemicals Limited, a Malawian firm aimed at creating cleaning solutions, there is gold in manufacturing of cleaning detergents business.

Malinga who did Bachelors of Science Technical Education at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (Mubas), said he ventured into the business so as to offer cleaning solutions to Malawians.

He indicated that improving lives of Malawians through cleaning environment is his passion and prompted him to launch his business which offers a wide range of cleaning detergents from dishwash to floor cleaners, handwash, sanitizer, car wash, toilet cleaners.

Malinga further stipulated that while at Mubas, he realized that he don’t like the idea of someone dictating him everyday and further reported that the business could be an ideal solution to jobless youths in the country.

“I feel confident knowing that people everywhere always want a clean, sparkling home and I am one who can offer that. The factual statement remains: No matter what the economy is doing, people will always need high- quality cleaning services.

“So, I know that there are fellow youths and of course graduates out there who are waiting to get employed. My simple advice to them is that, self employment could be their lasting solution. There is money in this business,” said Malinga.

Malinga whose firm is located in AOK house, 300 meters from St Columba Church, off Kapeni Road in Blantyre, says he will very soon be extending his business to the central and northern region so as to reach out to more people with cleaning solution.

As a way of complementing government’s efforts to creating more job opportunities, Malinga says he plans to recruit more youths into his business and says he is also intending to provide trainings to youths who are willing to join the business.

“My plans are to employ dozens of amazing staff. I also plan to not solely focus on cleaning detergents but offer training to the naive and have cleaning materials that are established at Sharp Chemical Limited, such as cleaning cloths (Micro Fibres), unique mops and waffle towels,” he added.