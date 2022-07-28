Swap deal! DPP, MCP exchange veterans

Barely hours after veteran politician Brown Mpinganjira moved from Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to Malawi Congress Party (MCP), several other MCP veterans including the party’s Director of Research in the Eastern Region, have moved to the DPP.

MCP Director Of Research in the Eastern Region Madalitso Mwachande and MCP National Executive Committee Member Arthony Lwanda have joined the Democratic Progressive Party today

On Wednesday, Mpinganjira who was DPP spokesperson a year ago was presented to the MCP family in Blantyre at a ceremony where he said he will strengthen MCP in the Southern Region.

“My role in this party will be to ensure that president Lazarus Chakwera amasses many votes in the southern region come 2025,” said Mpinganjira.

Reacting to the defection through the party’s National Organizing Secretary, Chimwemwe Chipungu, DPP said is not concerned about the moving out of Mpinganjira saying the party still remain strong.

Chipungu who spoke with the local media, said the DPP is certain to win the next elections with or without Mpinganjira who has defected to the Malawi Congress Party.

“The defection, slightly might affect some of our operations as we prepare for the 2025 elections but we are geared to win this, with or without individuals. We are a democratic country, so we wish him all the best as he takes up other responsibilities in the Malawi Congress Party,” reacted Chipungu.

On the new members who have joined today, DPP Eastern Region Governor Imran Mtenje said the development clearly shows that DPP is strong despite being in the opposition benches.

In his political career, Mpinganjira has been a member of the MCP, UDF, NDA, PP, DPP and has now returned to MCP.

