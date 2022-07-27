Rights activist Namiwa abducted in Lilongwe

Namiwa speaking at the press briefing today

CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa has been abducted at Area 3 in Lilongwe this afternoon, hours before he was expected to lead anti-government demonstrations in the capital city.

Communications Officer for CDEDI, Edwin Mauluka, has confirmed and has said he was with Namiwa during the incident which has happened minutes after Namiwa held a press conference to express his organisation’s preparedness for anti-government demonstrations slated for tomorrow.

“While we were driving home from the press briefing, another vehicle stopped in front of us and bouncers pulled Namiwa out of our vehicle.

“Namiwa was beaten and then bundled into the the other car and the abductors drove away,” said Mauluka, adding that the vehicle the abductors used has no number plate.