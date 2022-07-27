Shops razed after teargas canister lands in Ntcheu Market

A teargas canister allegedly shot by Malawi Police landed in Ntcheu Central Market, causing fire that has destroyed six shops.

Police were firing the teargas to disperse protesters after anti-government demonstrations in the district turned violent.

A canister allegedly shot by police landed on one of the buildings, causing fire.

Chifuniro Wanje, whose hardware shop is among the affected, has told the local media that he has lost property worth 900 thousand kwacha.

Police are yet to comment on the issue.

This morning, concerned citizens under the banner “Dzuka Ntcheu” marched in Ntcheu where they gave government a14-day-ultimatum to respond to their grievances presented through the district’s commissioner.

The protesters want the Tonse Alliance administration to address issues of one million jobs, high cost of living, high cost of fertilizer as well as loans for the youths.

After the protesters delivered the petition to Ntcheu District Commissioner Francis Matewere, some demonstrators blocked the Ntcheu M1 road with stones.

Police started firing teargas to disperse the protesters.

