Fake nurse arrested in Dedza

Police in Dedza have arrested a 30-year-old woman identified as Madalitso Banda for allegedly loitering around Dedza District Hospital while posing as a nurse.

Dedza Police Spokesperson Sub Inspector Edward Kabango has confirmed the arrest of Banda.

According to Kabango, police searched Banda’s house where they found five pairs of gloves, a nursing uniform, two pairs of plastic aprons, two cartons of male condoms, two injection syringes and three pairs of self HIV test kits.

Banda, however, has denied executing duties at the health facility.

“The suspect has admitted to have been loitering in the hospital compound but has denied executing duties as a nurse,” says Kabango.

