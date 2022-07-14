Zomba Diocese to introduce football  and  netball trophies

Vicar General for Zomba Diocese, Fŕ Vincent Chilolo has disclosed that Zomba Diocese intends to introduce football and netball trophies for young people within the diocese.

The Vicar General made the remarks at Zomba Catholic Secondary School ground last weekend during the finals of Sacred Heart Parish football and netball trophies.

Chilolo also thanked Sacred Heart Parish for introducing football and netball trophies saying this has prompted the Zomba Diocese to introduce a diocese level trophy to promote sports.

“The diocese is thinking of introducing football and netball trophies to promote interparish competition among young men and women, ” Fŕ. Chilolo added.

Fŕ. Dr lgnatius Suwedi of the Sacred Heart Parish said he decided to introduce the trophies to promote football and netball competitiveness among young people.

He therefore encouraged young people to actively participate in sporting activities in readiness for the diocese level football and netball trophies which will be introduced in September this year.

The Sacred Heart Parish football and netball trophies were worthy K500,000.

Sacred Heart Football Team emerged the winners after defeating St. Patrick’s Football Team by 3 goals to 2.

