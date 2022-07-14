Zomba Diocese to introduce football  and  netball trophies

Vicar General for Zomba Diocese, Fŕ Vincent Chilolo has disclosed that Zomba Diocese  intends to introduce football  and netball trophies for young people within the diocese.

The Vicar General made the remarks at Zomba Catholic  Secondary School ground last weekend during the finals of Sacred Heart Parish football and netball trophies.

Chilolo also thanked Sacred Heart Parish for introducing football and netball trophies saying this has prompted the Zomba Diocese to introduce a diocese level trophy to promote  sports.

“The diocese is thinking of introducing football and netball trophies to promote interparish competition among young men and women, ” Fŕ.  Chilolo added.

Fŕ. Dr lgnatius Suwedi of the Sacred Heart  Parish said he decided to introduce the trophies to promote football  and netball  competitiveness among young people.

He therefore  encouraged young people to actively participate in sporting activities in readiness for the diocese level football and  netball  trophies which will be introduced  in September  this year.

The Sacred  Heart Parish football and netball trophies were worthy K500,000.

Sacred Heart Football Team emerged the winners after defeating St. Patrick’s Football Team by 3 goals to 2.

