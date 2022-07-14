Rumphi, Salima councils elect new leaders

Rumphi district council has elected councilor for Mchenga-Chitimba Ward as new council chairperson while councillor Chifungo Katoweka and Alena Pelete have been elected as council chairperson and vice chairperson respectively in Salima.

In Rumphi, the new council chairperson has been elected after beating councilor for Nkhamanga Ward, Alfred Butao by 11 votes to one. He replaces Councilor Happy Chirambo whose one year term has come to an end.

In Salima, Katoweka who is Councillor for Kambwiri Ward scooped 10 votes against Asiyatu Chakwera, Councilor for Maganga-Kuluunda Ward who got five votes.

In his acceptance speech, Katoweka said he will work hand in hand with fellow councillors to ensure proper project implementation as well as transparency and accountability at the Council.

“There are different projects that are not yet completed in the district, for example, the Salima Stadium and some other roads that need rehabilitation. As council chairperson I will ensure that all projects and yet to start projects are well planned for proper implementation,” said Katoweka.

Katoweka also asked the Council secretariat to embrace transparency and accountability to ensure that development projects are enhanced saying Salima as a tourist district has a lot of potential.

Salima District Commissioner, Grace Kanyimbiri Chirwa, assured the newly elected leadership of the necessary support from the secretariat.

“As a secretariat, we will make sure we support you in implementing plans and facilitation of developments project in the district,” she said.