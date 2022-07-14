Airtel, 2 Wheels 2 School donate bicycles to Neno students

Students who walk long distances to and from Chikonde Community Day Secondary School in Neno district, have all reasons to smile after Airtel Malawi in partnership with 2 Wheels 2 School Project donated bicycles and other learning materials to the students.

Airtel Malawi together with 2 Wheels 2 School Project made the donation on Wednesday July 13, 2022 to ten bright students who were traveling long distance to and from the school for their education.

Speaking at the donation ceremony, Airtel Malawi Assistant Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, Veronica Ngulube said Airtel Malawi thought of sponsoring the 2 Wheels 2 School Project as a way of expressing their passionate about education.

Ngulube said Airtel Malawi believes that one way of promoting education in the country is by addressing challenges which learners face on daily basis hence the donation which she said will ease mobility challenges.

“Airtel is very passionate about education, it is in our heart and we are always so quick to support everything that is related to education because we believe in promoting education in Malawi.

“These are the leaders of tomorrow and we are very sure that if we support their education, they will be the ones to take care of everything happening in this country as well as working in different government and private sectors, thereby developing Malawi,” said Ngulube.

Stuart Kambewa who is the Manager for 2 Wheels 2 School Project said the project was initially introduced as one way of complementing government’s efforts on promoting access to education.

Kambewa said the group thought of introducing the project after observing that there are a lot of problems being faced by students in most parts of the country, where some opt to drop out from school just because of long distances to their schools.

“2 Wheels 2 School Project is a grouping of young Malawians who sat down and came up with the idea of helping secondary school students across Malawi by providing them with school fees and also easing their mobility constraints with these bicycles” said Kambewa.

Kambewa then encouraged learners at Chikonde Community Day Secondary School to work extra harder on their studies claiming they are the ones who can help in developing Neno district and Malawi as a whole.

A form 4 student, Thokozani M’mangitsa, who is one of the beneficiaries at the school, thanked Airtel Malawi and 2 Wheels 2 School Project for the gesture which she said will go a long way to alleviate their mobility woes.

Airtel Malawi in partnership with the 2 Wheels 2 School Project introduced the initiative last year which seeks to reach out to 100 needy but bright students from ten community day secondary schools across Malawi.

Through the project which is worthy K6.4 million, beneficiary students are helped with bicycles, tuition fees, schools bags and other learning materials.

