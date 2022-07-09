Three arrested for breaking into house and stealing K24m

Three men are in Police custody at Kasungu Police Station for breaking into a businessperson’s house and stealing money amounting to K24 million.

The three are Thom Magombo, Frank Chikumbutso Banda and Gerald Namaka.

It suspected that on the night of June 8, 2022 in Kasungu, the three were among the gang that committed the crime at Kapalankhwazi location.

According to Kasungu police Public Relations Officer Sub Inspector Joseph Kachikho, through intelligence gathered by the criminal investigation department (CID) team, Magombo was arrested within Kasungu and found with SunLG motor cycle.

Banda was arrested in Mulanje and was found with Lifan motorcycle and cash amounting to K803,500,00 while Namaka has been arrested in Phalombe and found with Gatoma motorcycle and K195,000,00 cash.

Meanwhile, investigations are still underway to arrest the remaining suspects.

The three will appear before court soon to answer charges levelled against them.

Magombo, 28 hails from Mpanga village, Traditional Authority Chambwe in Kasungu, Banda, 41 is from Namunda village, Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje while Namaka, 39, is from Mpaniha village in the area of Traditional Authority Nkhumba in Phalombe district.