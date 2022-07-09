Grouping demands rehabilitation of M5 Road

Advocacy for Eastern Region Development (AFERD) has given Government seven days to respond to concerns over the delayed rehabilitation of the Chingeni-Balaka-Zomba section of the M5 Road which is said to have turned into a death-trap.

According to chairperson of the grouping, Madalitso Banda, people have for a long time craved for the rehabilitation of the road but nothing tangible has been done.

The grouping called for an engagement meeting with the Minister of Transport and Public works, Jacob Hara, the Roads Fund Administration and other concerned stakeholders but they did not all show up.

“Their failure to come and respond on the call is a clear manifestation that the Government is not concerned about the development needs of the Eastern Region,” reads an excerpt of the grouping’s press release.

Banda said it is worrisome to note that the rehabilitation of the road network is not even available in the 2022-2023 financial budget.

“It is very disheartening that, Government has planned to start rehabilitating the M1 road, which is in good shape as compared to the M5 road. We feel that the road has been neglected for a long time,” he said.

However, spokesperson in the ministry of Transport and Public works, Kelvin Sato, said the Ministry is not aware of the letter from the grouping.

