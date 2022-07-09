Village headman arrested for raping child in Dedza

Police in Dedza have arrested a 57-year-old Village Headman Kamphiningo for raping a 15-year-old girl who stays with her younger sister in a child-headed home.

Assistant Public relations officer Dedza police station Sergeant Beatrice Jefita has confirmed the arrest of the chief identified as Noel Levitoni, who was arrested on Friday, July 8, 2022.

The sexual abuse occurred between the months of April and June 2022 at Chamadenga Village in Traditional Authority Kaphuka in Dedza.

It is reported that the victim stays with her 11 -year-old sister in a child-headed home since their parents divorced years ago and stay elsewhere.

The suspect during the month of April this year started sexually abusing the child.

Last month, elderly women at the village noticed a change on the child’s body and confronted her. She revealed that Leviton had defiled her several times.

The suspect overhead the news that elders were planning to report the case to Police. He later sneaked to the house of the child at night and warned her not to disclose his name, and brought her two pieces of cloth as a gift.

The matter however, was reported to Linthipe Police Post who referred the victim to Kaphuka Health Centre for examination whereby the result proved that the victim is 3 months pregnant.

The suspect will be appearing before court soon to answer a charge of defilement which is contrary to section 138 of the Penal code.

He hails from Chamadenga Village in Traditional Authority Kaphuka in Dedza.