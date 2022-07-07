Kalawe accuses Eli Njuchi of stealing his concept

One song wonder Kalawe has taken a swipe at reggae dancehall star Eli Njuchi for what he calls theft of his visual concept.

According to the Dzuka Malawi star, Eli has copied his rap news concept in his latest song entitled Bodza. As such he is saddened by the development.

“Poti ndifeyo muzingoti attention seeker koma mukaziika mmapazi anga muona kuti ndikulira kwa ndithu (Because it is me complaining, you will label me an attention seeker. But if you put yourself in my shoes, you will see that my complaint is genuine)” he wrote.

In reaction to the issue, some Malawians have blamed Kalawe for thinking that he is an ancestor of the concept in question.

“No idea is original, there’s nothing new under the sun It’s never what you do, but how it’s done,” reads Ken Cleo Ndagoma’s comment.

Others have attached music videos which were crafted in that fashion, long before Kalawe started his rap news production. One of the music videos is Sitikwatira by Fredokiss.

In the said style, musicians play the role of a news anchor in a musical style. Bodza show Eli Njuchi occupying the television news anchor’s seat, the way Kalawe does in his rap news.

