10-year-old boy found dead with right hand missing

A 10-year-old boy has been found dead with his right hand missing at Chingo village in the area of Traditional Authority Tambala in Dedza district.

Dedza Police Deputy Publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda has confirmed in a statement today.

Manda said the victim identified as Assan Shaibu of the same village was reported missing last week. This week, he was found dead a kilometre away from his home with his right hand missing.

An autopsy report conducted by medical personnel from Dedza District Hospital shows the boy died  from hemorrhage due to open wounds.

Police have since launched a manhunt to fish out those involved in the  killing.

