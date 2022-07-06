Flames spoil Malawi’s 58th Independence Day celebrations, beaten 2-1 by Lesotho

An own goal from Sankhani Mkandawire and a second half strike from Katleho Makateng inspired Lesotho National Football Team to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Malawi National Team in the Hollywood Bets Cosafa Cup Group B opening match at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Wednesday evening.

Flames Coach Marian Mario Marinica named a very strong line up against the Crocodiles of Lesotho by including Sankhani Mkandawire, John Banda, Gabadinho Mhango and Chikoti Chirwa.

Unlike in many previous matches where Malawi struggled to keep possession, Marinica’s side dominated play and had their first chance at goal in the 7th minute when Khuda Muyaba fired wide after he was set through by Chimwemwe Idana.

At the other end, Lesotho created their first chance through Makateng who headed over the crossbar inside the six-yard box.

Nineteen minutes into the match, Mhango won a freekick close to the penalty box but his shot from a set piece went over the cross bar.

Just when Malawi looked more likely to score, Lesotho opened the scoring in unbelievable circumstances.

A blunder from inexperienced Blessings Mpokera, who partnered Mkandawire, saw Motebang Sera delivering a cross into the box from which Ernest Kakhobwe fumbled and allowed Makateng to snatch the ball away from him before firing at goal and Mkandawire scored into his own net when he tried to clear the ball away, 1-0.

Malawi kept on dominating, with Idana dictating play but the team struggled to unlock Lesotho’s defensive quartet of Motlemelo Mkhwanazi, Rethabile Rasethuntsa, Kopano Tseka and Basia Makepe who provided cover to goalkeeper Sekhoane Moerane.

Malawi had their final chance towards the end of the half when Stain Davie won a duel before forcing Moerane into making a save which saw the ball landing straight at Idana but the playmaker sent his header over the bar when the goal was wide open.

After the half time, Marinica subbed off Chirwa for Peter Banda and this is the change that brought more rhythm into Malawi’s offensive but once again, the striking duo of Stain Davie and Muyaba lacked the finishing composure in front of goals.

And Flames were left to regret when Makateng doubled Lesotho’s lead with a beautiful finish following another defensive mistake from Malawi, this time, Stainley Sanudi being the culprit after he failed to clear a loose ball away from the penalty box, 2-0.

The Flames should have pulled one back in the 59th minute through Davie whose powerful drive was cleared offline by Tseka.

Moments later, Idana saw his shot outside the penalty box being saved by Moerane who seemed to be the busiest of the two goalies on the day.

Idana was at it again in the 65th minute when he received a pass from Banda but Moerane was also very alert with a brilliant save.

Marinica introduced Chiukepo Msowoya and Patrick Mwaungulu for Davie and Muyaba to try to grab something out of the match.

Banda stole the show with his brilliant football and kept on firing at goal but Moerane was at his level best as he kept on making some stunning saves to keep his team into the lead.

But the Flames were able to reduce the arrears through Msowoya who tapped in from Banda’s excellent pass into the box, 2-1.

Marinica’s side tried to push for the equalizer through Shumacker Kuwali who was introduced towards the end of the match but it was too late as the Crocodiles of Lesotho defended with everything at their disposal to register an important win on the opening day of the competition.

Malawi will face Eswatini in the next match on Friday before completing Group B matches with a game against Mauritius.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24