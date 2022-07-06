First Capital Bank rescues needy students at LUANAR

Needy students at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) will be able to sit for their examination as First Capital Bank (FCB) has made a donation of K21 million for fees.

Speaking on Tuesday when the donation was presented, LUANAR Council Chairperson Professor Zachary Kasomekera said the Bank has saved students who have been struggling to pay fees as well as to feed themselves despite working hard.

Kasomekera added that they are in a mood of transformation so that the institution should have an impact which will benefit the agriculture sector a lot and for the transformation to take place the students have to be equipped with knowledge.

“We are therefore very thankful to you First Capital Bank. These students are passing through challenges which are contributing to school dropouts. These students have come from afar, we cannot afford to lose them at this stage and it is our hope that other well-wishers will come to our rescue,” he explained.

Student Representative Andrew Makayika said some students did not register due to fees hence would not have been able to sit for exams but with the support from the Bank the students will surely write the exams.

“Let me take this opportunity to ask you our bank to engage and work with us in activities you are doing. It is also my plea to LUANAR alumni who passed these corridors, please, please help us. Some of us here, we are sleeping on an empty stomach due to the high cost of living so we need your support,” he said.

In his remarks, Head of Marketing at FCB Twikale Chirwa said the bank supports students in both secondary schools and universities.

