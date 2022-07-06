Eli Njuchi releases his new single “Bodza”

Roy Kafoteka

Award winning Singer and Songwriter, Eli Njuchi, continues his reign with the release of his brand new single titled “Bodza”.

In the heat for his upcoming release of his new project, Red Flag LP, which will drop later this July, the rising Afro/Dancehall star has come through, releasing his third official single of the year.

“Bodza” came out in the early hours of Tuesday, moments after its first official premiere on MBC Radio 2 FM’s program ‘Made On Monday’ with Joy Nathu.

The new song talks about how people are able to stay custom telling lies during relationships and in daily activities. It also touches and mentions about political and struggle issues faced by an ordinary Malawian.

Through his strong wit, charisma, determination and youthful follower-ship, Eli Njuchi has been able to pull up a crowd and grab the hearts of many, becoming the “wonder kid” for all audiences.

Paving the way for other fellow artists and those behind him, Eli Njuchi has grown, groomed to become one of the well recognized artists of the music industry and a top running favourite for the youth and others alike.

A production by Elination Entertainment, “Bodza” is a taste of many we can look out for from the young artist and as the album drops.

