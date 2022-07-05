Finca launches Kufewa ndi Finca promotion

In its drive to transform lives of people in the country and encourage a savings culture, FINCA Malawi has launched ‘Kufewa Ndi Finca’ promotion.

Making the announcement during a press briefing on Monday in Blantyre, was Finca Malawi’s Marketing Manager Takondwa Chirwa who said the promotion will run from July 4 up to 31st September, 2022.

Chirwa said through Kufewa ndi Finca promotion, the money lending institution wants to encourage customers to make the best of their earnings by saving in either PHINDU Savings or FINCA fixed deposit accounts.

She explained that customers who place a Fixed Deposit minimum of MK50,000 for at least three months or deposit at least MK20,000 into a new or existing Phindu Savings Account stand a chance to win monthly cash prizes while one winner will walk away with a grand prize of up to MK300,000.

The marketing manager further said upon looking at the economic hardships the country is facing, the institution opted for cash prizes which she said will in one way or the other boost businesses of one winner.

“This promotion is for savings account and we have introduced it just to encourage our customers to make use of savings account. As you know that the times are hard now, we thought of this promotion just to help our customers improve their living standards.

“Every month, one customer will win 100,000, three customers will win K50,000 each, five customers will win K20,000 each and other consolation prizes while the grand prize for the promotion is pegged at K300, 000 to one lucky customer,” explained Chirwa.

However, Chirwa was quick to admit that their business has heavily been affected by the economic challenges claiming most of their customers are registering losses in their businesses thereby affecting Finca too.