Chilima shifts public address to 11am

Vice President Saulos Chilima’s public address on the corruption scandal will start at 11am and not 10am due to the swearing-in ceremony of Supreme Court Judges at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Chilima has announced the change in starting time on his Facebook page this morning, saying he does not want his address to clash with the swearing-in ceremony for the four Supreme Court Judges which starts at 9am.

“Cognizant of the importance of the State function and that it may clash with our public address to the nation slated for 10 am, our address will therefore start at 11am.

“We congratulate our Esteemed Judges and wish them well as they continue to serve Mother Malawi,” Chilima wrote.

Chilima is expected to address Malawians on allegations that he received bribes from businessperson Zuneth Sattar.

The Vice President is being investigated by the UK’s National Crime Agency and the Malawi Anti-Corruption Bureau which said in a report that it has extensively investigated Chilima such that it concluded that he acted corruptly in his dealings with Sattar.

Last week, President Chakwera decided to withhold delegated duties from Chilima over the corruption scandal.

