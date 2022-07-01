Balaka District Council chairperson resigns

Balaka District Council Chairperson Steve Michael Sauka Jnr has stepped down from his position, saying he has done his part and he believes this is time for new blood.

“It is true that I have stepped down, and I think that this is the best time for other people to do their part,” he said in an interview.

He added that he is ready to work with and support the next office bearers.

His resignation has been received with mixed reactions as some quarters in the society believe Sauka has been active and instrumental in the running of the council.

Others say he has not done enough in the development of Balaka district and that he deserves to go.

Ealier this month, Sauka led a team of fellow Balaka ward councillors in sealing the offices of Darwin Mngoli who serves as Director of Adminstration (DoA) and also as the acting district Commissioner on allegations of gross incompetence as well as lack of transparency and accountability in financial management.

The offices were later re-opened after a series of high level mediation talks facilitated by the ministry of local government officials.

Commenting on Sauka’s resignation, Balaka district council spokesperson Mary Makhiringa said as a council they are not aware of the development.

“We are just hearing from you that the council chair has stepped down on his position. Up to now, there is no official communication from the chair himself,” Makhiringa said.

Sauka took over the position of Council Chairperson from the late councillor Patrick Botomani who died in October last year after serving for only three months.

Meanwhile, Balaka district council has scheduled for an elective full council meeting to be held on Teusday next week where new office bearers are expected to be elected.