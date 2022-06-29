Hospitals told to stop demanding police reports before helping patients

The Ministry of Health has told hospitals that injured patients should not be demanded to get police reports before being treated.

Secretary for Health Dr. Charles Mwansambo has said in a memo that there is no law requiring injured patients to have a police report as a requirement for treatment.

Mwansambo added that injured patients are usually in urgent need of treatment and demanding a police report before they are treated puts their lives at risk.

Hospitals in Malawi usually demand reports from injured patients before they can be treated. Rape victims are also sometimes required to first report to police before being assisted at hospitals.

