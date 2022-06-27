I am not corrupt – Zuneth Sattar

Like Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima, British business tycoon Zuneth Sattar has rejected claims that he is corrupt and that he bribed officials in Malawi to win government tenders. Chilima is listed as one of the people who conducted corruptly with Sattar.

In an interview with the Times of the UK, Sattar strongly rejected the allegations he had bribed officials in Malawi.

“I am not corrupt. I am a good person. My fate is in God’s hands,” he told the paper.

Sattar who is on bail but is yet to be charged, also challenged the NCA to charge him if they think they have a case against him.

“I want to be charged so I can fight it and win,” he said.

In addition to Vice President Chilima, the list of those who are said to have been bribed by Sattar includes former Inspector General of Malawi Police George Kainja, Chief of Staff for State Residences Prince Kapondamgaga and Chairperson of Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority John Suzi Banda.

Chilima denied allegations against him last week and demanded the Malawi Anti-Corruption Bureau to confront him with the allegations so that he can defend himself.

A total of 53 public officers allegedly received bribes from Sattar whose companies were awarded 16 contracts worth over US$150 million (over K150 billion) between 2017 and 2021.

According to the Anti-Corruption, 13 of the people have been extensively investigated such that the bureau has concluded that they conducted themselves corruptly.

