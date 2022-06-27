UK seizes Sattar’s Lamborghini, 19 flats and houses

The United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) has seized 19 properties as well as a Lamborghini and Bentley owned by Zuneth Sattar in a fraud and corruption investigation.

The luxury vehicles have been seized by the NCA as it continues to investigate Sattar on allegations of defrauding Malawi Government of billion of Kwacha.

The Times of the United Kingdom reported that the NCA has also obtained freezing orders against Sattar’s properties in Leicestershire and Greater Manchester.

Sattar owns the properties together with his wife through a company registered in the UK.

“Other records link him to properties in Dubai,” reads a report published by The Times. In the UK, Sattar is yet to be charged but he is on bail and is not allowed to leave the country.

According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Malawi, between 2017 and 2021, Malawi Police Service and Malawi Defence Force awarded 16 contracts worth over US$150 million (over K150 billion) to five companies owned by Zuneth Sattar.

The items supplied include military vehicles to the Malawi Defence Force and food ration packs to the Malawi Police.

It is alleged that the businessperson bribed 53 public officers and 31 individuals in the private sector. In an interview with The Times, Sattar has denied the corruption allegations.

“I am innocent of any wrongdoing and I want to be charged so I can fight it and win,” he said.

