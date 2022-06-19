MTV Base celebrates youth culture with launch of new show “dance nation”

MTV Base Africa has launched Dance Nation, a show which showcases a refreshing take on South Africa’s explosive dance and music culture scenes, Gqom, Amapiano and the best of Africa’s House beats.

Launched on 17 June at 17:30 CAT on MTV Base, DStv Channel 322, the show’s cast features popular DJ and Reality Show Star Miss Party, hailed choreographer and dance specialist Sne Mbatha and the Queen of international representation in Gqom, Amapiano and African House beats, Busiswa.

Leading to the build-up of the premiere, MTV Base had been teasing audiences with the “Dance Nation the Warm-Up” content, giving various dance culturalists from all walks of life and social groups, the opportunity to showcase what they do best to celebrate who they are in musical dance expression.

The MTV Base Dance Nation talents, Miss Party, Sne Mbatha, and Busiswa will be giving the greatest of TV entertainment and musical dance expressions with the advent of Dance Nation’s 30-minute sizzle, with 8 episodes of African dance showcase of Gqom, Amapiano, and African House Beats.

“Youth culture is an important element of our programming initiatives and what better way to showcase the diversity of pop cultural climate in Africa. Dance Nation is not just a dance showcase, it is an honour of the legacy of dance expression passed on from generation to generation. This is a recognition of our evolution in influencing culture across the globe”, said Senior Vice President, General Manager of Paramount Africa, Monde Twala.

Dance Nation is set to be an all-round celebration of a wholistic expression into the current state of inter-cultural influences. An interesting observation of how the various dance and music genres are interpreted by different social and cultural expressions in our country.

“As an artist, I know how important it is to showcase fresh undiscovered talent to the world. This kind of TV viewing allows dancers, artists and creatives alike in the business of entertainment to draw ideas and inspiration for their body of work. I am on the show to further encourage our youth to believe in their talents and use them to create a better world. Dance and arts are a medicine to the people,” said cast member Busiswa Gqulu.