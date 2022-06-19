Sunbird pledges to continue providing high quality hospitality services

Malawi’s leading hotel chain, Sunbird hotels and resorts has promised to continue providing high quality hospitality services to both local and international customers across all the hotels & resorts in the country.

Speaking during the group’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) that took place on Friday at mount Soche in Blantyre, Sunbird’s Chief Executive Officer Yusuf Olela said Sunbird has continued to invest with the aim of ensuring that the guest experience remains elevated across the Group.

Olela said they will always intensify hiring mannered and well experienced workers who will always make customers enjoy their moments at any Sunbird facility across the country.

However, he said they have also continued to roll out its product improvement and development strategy which aims to ensure the Group remains competitive.

“Sunbird is focused on offering an unrivalled guest experience in our hotels and resorts, by continuously improving our products and services. Our commitment to product improvement and development ensures value for money for our guests, and that they continue to enjoy an enhanced guest experience across our hotels & resorts,” he said.

In her remarks the company’s Group Sales and Marketing Manager Temwa Kanjadza said they are doing everything possible to exceed customers’ expectations as they continue making improvements at all levels.

“Recently at Sunbird Waterfront and Sunbird Livingstonia, we opened doors to the lake facing restaurant facility. The restaurant facility is positioned to improve the dining experience for the two resorts, further complimenting the overall resort experience.

“In our quest to ensure a diverse customer experience all under the Sunbird brand, we will soon be breaking ground for an Eco lodge construction in Majete Game reserve, this will target the discerning traveller looking to experience nature and game tourism while accommodating business and pleasure,” He said.

Among others, Sunbird Kuchawe is currently undergoing a rooms refurbishment in order to ensure that the guest experience at the “Island in the sky” remains unforgettable and the project is slated for completion towards the end of 2022.

Sunbird has executed a number of key product improvement and development initiatives such as; phase one construction of the 46- roomed Sunbird Waterfront, a premier luxury resort on the magnificent shores of Lake Malawi in Salima.

In 2021, Sunbird opened Vincent’s Platinum, a fine dining restaurant offering a blend of contemporary and classic cuisine located at Mount Soche in Blantyre.

Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Malawi24