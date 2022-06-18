Silver host Moyale in Yobe’s first assignment

Macdonald Yobe, who took over the void left by the suspended Zambian Coach Dan Kabwe, will manage in his first game as caretaker coach for Silver Strikers this afternoon when the Central Bankers host the resilient Lions of Kaning’ina at Silver Stadium in the Super League.

Silver Strikers suspended their coach after a 3-1 defeat to Bullets citing poor results as the reason and they will hope to see improved performance for the team henceforth.

Both teams are struggling for consistency this season. Silver started the season with a defeat against Red Lions, so too with Moyale who suffered a defeat at the hands of the Kau Kau Boys, Wakawaka Mighty Tigers.

The two teams are not far from each other on the log table as the hosts occupy the 5th place with 16 points from 11 games while Prichard Mwansa’s Moyale Barracks sit 9th with 13 points. This means that a win for Moyale Barracks will take them level on points with the Bankers.

However, Silver Strikers will be eager to use home advantage as they want to squeeze themselves into the top 4 but their ambition might face a rock as the Mzuzu based boys are targeting the top 8 finish in first round to book a slot for the 2022 Airtel Top 8 Cup.

Last season, each team used a home advantage as the Bwandilo based men hammered Moyale Barracks 5-1 in the first round before suffering a 2-0 defeat at Mzuzu Stadium, a game that washed away Bankers’ hope of winning the Super League title for the first time since 2013.

In their last 33 games between the two teams, Silver Strikers have won 13 times while Moyale Barracks have 8 wins over Silver with 12 games ending in draws.

Silver Strikers are coming from a 3-1 defeat against Nyasa Big Bullets after a 2-all draw against Sable Farming while Moyale Barracks are coming from a shock 2-1 defeat at home against the rookies, Dedza Dynamos.

Prichard Mwansa, Coach for Moyale Barracks said they are in the Capital City for maximum points.

He said: ” Though it’s a tough assignment but we know everything is possible in the game of football, Silver is another good side but we are here to embarrass them and collect all points,”.

His counterpart, Macdonald Yobe interim coach for Silver Strikers said his side is ready to bring the winning Glory to Area 47 side.

” All eyes on us as the bankers want to return to winning ways and I told my boys to work extra hard because every point is vital to the team and playing at home is another advantage to us,” said Yobe.

From 11 games this season, Silver Strikers have won 4 times beating Mighty Wanderers, Karonga United, Rumphi United and Kamuzu Barracks and they have lost three time in the hands of Red Lions, Nyasa Big Bullets and Blue Eagles. They have played 4 draws against Civil, Sable, Dedza Dynamons and Ekwendeni Hammers.

As for Moyale Barracks, from 12 games they have 4 wins beating Karonga United, TN Stars, Civil and Sable Farming. They have suffered 7 defeats against Mighty Tigers, Blue Eagles, Mighty Wanderers, Nyasa Big Bullets, Mafco, Dedza Dynamos and Kamuzu Barracks. They played goalless stalemate against City rivals, Ekwendeni Hammers.

Silver will place their hopes in Charles Thom, Patrick Macheso, Nixon Mwase, Hardy Ng’andu, Chikondi Kamanga among others.

Former Simba SC skillful winger Duncan will likely be back in the starting Xi after serving his red card ban as he was sent off in a game that Silver slaughtered Kamuzu Barracks 3-1 at Silver Stadium last month.

Raphael Phiri, Captain Lloyd Njaliwa, Maneno Nyoni, Innocent Bottoman, Brown Magaga will be the pillars for the Lions of Kaning’ina and they are likely to play the game from the first whistle.

