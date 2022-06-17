Malawi Court bars ACB from arresting Zuneth Sattar’s handyman

High Court Judge Redson Kapindu has stopped the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) from re-arresting businessman Ashok Nair who is Zuneth Sattar’s associate.

Kapindu has made the ruling today in Lilongwe following judicial review application that was filed by Nair’s lawyer Michael Goba Chipeta.

Chipeta in the application argued that the enforcement of an earlier judgment by the same court on 30th May 2022 must be suspended until a determination by the Supreme Court of Appeal on another interparte application by former Minister of Lands Kezzie Msukwa is heard.

The ruling today according to Goba Chipeta means Nair is free to go and that he must not be arrested again by ACB.

Nair and Msukwa were arrested on corruption charges last year but Msukwa applied for judicial review of his arrested arguing that it was illegal. Nair who was on remand at the time joined the judicial review case.

In May, Kapindu ruled in favour of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), saying the two were competently arrested.

