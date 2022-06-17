Malawi working with China in investigating racist video

Malawi has condemned degrading treatment of Malawian children by Chinese nationals and the Government has said it is working with China to investigate the issue.

The Malawi Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on the issue this morning in which it said it has learned with shock and dismay revelations of inhumane treatment of Malawian children by a Chinese nationals.

The ministry has said that Malawi is investigating the issue in collaboration with China.

“The Ministry has enlisted the support of the Government of China in investigating the allegations further within it’s jurisdiction. This will be done through collaboration with the Malawi authorities in order to ensure that perpetrators of such actions are prosecuted accordingly,” the ministry said l.

In the statement, the ministry has condemned in strongest terms inhumane, degrading and immoral treatment and has said it considers the perpetrators’ actions of such unacceptable mentality as an affront to international human rights instruments.

The ministry has since encouraged the general public to desist away from generalizing the unfortunate incidence to every Chinese official living in Malawi saying that the Malawi Government values the dignity of all people and promotes tolerance and acceptance of diversity.

