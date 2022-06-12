20-year-old arrested for robbery in Blantyre

Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody 20-year-old Chisomo Kaliya who allegedly attacked a man and robbed him of his cellphone at Chinyonga stage.

The victim had just dropped off from a minibus and was crossing the road when he was attacked.

Blantyre Police Station deputy spokesperson Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama said the incident happened on June 9, 2022 at around 18:00hrs.

The suspect with his two colleagues attacked a man who was crossing the road at Chinyonga stage after dropping off from a minibus. They robbed him of a ZTE cell phone, tnm mi-fi router and cash amounting to K12,000.

After the attack, the victim on his way home met his friend who was in company of his girlfriend and were heading the same direction the man was coming from.

The victim narrated the ordeal to them. Despite having knowledge of what has befallen their friend, the two proceeded by taking the same route. They were also attacked by the same suspects upon arrival at the stage.

Police officers who were manning Kwacha roundabout were informed by a well-wisher who was passing by and they rushed to the scene where they managed to arrest Kaliya.

The suspect was found in possession of the said cellphone. His two colleagues escaped with the other items.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in Police custody pending court trial to answer a case of Robbery contrary to section 301 of the Penal code.

Investigations are underway to arrest the remaining culprits who escaped the arrest.

Chisomo Kaliya comes from Tidza Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje District.