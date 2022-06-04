CFT bails out physically challenged boy

Citizens For Transformation (CFT) has donated a wheelchair to Chisomo Jekete, a 14-year-old boy with physical challenges.

As one of the close family members narrate, life has been tough for the boy who hails from Khapeya village, Traditionally Authority Kadewere in Chiradzulu district.

“It’s very sad that, every time, Chisomo had to be carried on the back of someone. This has been the case since he was born,” said

She further added that the problem has for a long time affected his education but also in terms of socialization in the society.

She therefore commended CFT for the donation, saying it will go a long way in easing his mobility challenges.

Speaking during the wheelchair handover ceremony, CFT regional Commander for the Southern Region, Griffin Maruwasa said, they were compelled to make the donation after noting the mobility challenges the young boy was facing in his daily life.

“We were concerned looking at the problems this boy was facing, that is the reason we thought of making this donation,” Maruwasa said.

He added that CFT believes that the wheelchair donation will also help Chisomo, currently in Standard 4, to excel in his studies and be self-reliant in the future.

During the ceremony, Maruwasa was accompanied by the CFT District Commander for Chiradzulu and the entire Executive committee.