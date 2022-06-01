Man gets 10 years for stealing rifle at Zomba Police Station

The Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court in Zomba yesterday sentenced 25-year-old Yohane Phiri to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for breaking into a police station and stealing a rifle.

Deputy Public Relation Officer for Eastern Region of Police Sub Inspector Autilia Kumanga has confirmed the conviction of Yohane Phiri.

Sub Inspector Kumanga told Malawi24 that the court through state prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Charles Panyani heard that on February 15 2022 the convict Yohane Phiri broke into Zomba Police Station and stole a K2c automatic rifle with 10 rounds of ammunition and two cellphones belonging to police officers. This led to the investigations of the incident and Phiri was arrested on April 6 2022.

Appearing before the court, Phiri pleaded guilty to the charge of breaking into a building and committing a felony therein contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code.

In mitigation, the convict pleaded with the court for leniency since he admitted the charge.

In his submission, state prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Panyani asked the court for a sentence of 10 years imprisonment considering many aggravating circumstances available against the convict.

Passing sentence, Chief Resident Magistrate Austin Banda concurred with the state’s submission and proceeded to sentence Yohane Phiri to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour with effect from May 31, 2022.