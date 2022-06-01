Atupele Muluzi: I have not joined MCP

United Democratic Front (UDF) 2019 Presidential Candidate Atupele Muluzi has dispelled rumours that he has joined the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

He described as “a complete lie and fabrication” a news report by Nyasa Times that the young Muluzi has left his father’s party to support Chakwera.

“The Nyasatimes published today an Op which is a complete lie and fabrication. I have not joined MCP nor have I spoken about this with President Chakwera,” said Atupele in reaction.

Muluzi left UDF over the weekend to focus on AYA corporation which he registered in the United Kingdom.

He said AYA will help to ignite a mini-industrial and economic revolution.

“Together with global business partners we intend to immediately lead in kick starting a mini-industrial and economic revolution for the progress and development of Malawi and Africa. I am open to your ideas, new strategies and we look forward to working with you” he wrote on his Facebook, hours after leaving UDF.