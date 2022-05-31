Zomba City Council cautions youth against drug abuse

Zomba City Council has advised the youth to desist from drug and alcohol abuse saying drugs and alcohol compromise youths’ development and education.

Youth Officer for the Zomba City Council, Evance Kashoti gave the advice at the Zomba Stadium conference hall where the council held a youth talent search show in music, poetry, drama and urban dance music.

Kashoti observed that drug and alcohol abuse is becoming common among the youth in the city such that research has shown that most of mental health problems among young men arise from drug and alcohol abuse

Kashoti added that his office organised the show to unearth various talents among the youth so that they can make a living out of their talents other than waiting for employment.

“My Office organised the show to identify talents so that the young men can direct their attention to other skills that can earn them a living,” he said while calling on organisations and individuals of goodwill to support Zomba City Council with financial resources that can help the youth office to develop youth talents.

” Let me appeal to organisations and individuals of goodwill to support my office with financial resources to develop variius talents among the youths,” added Kashoti.

Zomba City Youth Network, Chairperson, Jimmerie Jabes said the city youth felt that it was important to participate in the talent search show which was also meant to disseminate messages on the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse to youth development.

He encouraged fellow youths to continue meeting in their respective youth clubs so that they should share knowledge and skills that can promote various talents.

“The talent search show was meant to create a platform to disseminate messages on the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse,” Jimmerie added.

The best urban music singer, Alex Matiki (from Chikanda Township) said he put a message about the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse in his song to reach out to fellow youths.

He also asked fellow youths to continue sharing life skills in their youth clubs.

The Zomba City Youth Office organised the talent search show for youths from all the ten wards within the city. The theme of the day was; “Say no to drug and substance abuse.”