UDF will regain past glory, Patel says

Acting UDF President Lilian Patel has called on United Democracy Front (UDF) followers to unite and to strengthen the party from the grassroot to ensure that the UDF regains its past glory.

Patel who is also UDF Member of Parliament for Mangochi South made the remarks on Sunday at Chinamwali in Zomba where she addressed a politically rally.

She further called on UDF followers to be accommodative enough so as to allow other people from other parties to join the UDF.

“Be accommodative enough allow people from other parties to join UDF, don’t close the door for people from other parties,” the newly appointed acting UDF president added.

She observed that UDF had many MPs between 1994 up to 2004 in the southern region and expressed hope that the party will have a large representation in parliament come 2025.

Patel who until her recent appointment was UDF Vice President for the Eastern Region also called on young people to participate in elections by casting their vote on candidates of their choice.

She also observed that many young people do not vote during elections but are rather made to give morale to party leaders or are exploited to disrupt party rallies.

Patel added that if all young people in the country were able to vote, most elections wouldn’t have been characterised by voter apathy.

“Let me appeal to young people in the country to develop interest in voting for candidates of their choice because experience has shown that most young people doesn’t vote during elections,” said Patel.

She appealed to the young people to take active roles on issues of national interest such as general elections by listening to and analysing political parties’ manifestos to ensure they make informed decisions when voting for candidates.

UDF is currently holding political meeting in various parts of the country to drum supports for the 2025 presidential, parliamentary and local government elections.

Accompanying Patel at Chinamwali meeting were UDF MP for Zomba Ntonya, Nedson Phoya, Aboobakar M’baya and Zomba City Mayor, Councillor, Davie Maunde.

Patel’s appointment as acting president came recently after Atupele Muluzi who was UDF president announced his decision to quit active politics.

