Vicar General of Zomba Diocese urges Catholic Women to remain united

Vicar General of the Zomba Diocese, Fr. Vincent Chilolo has appealed to members of the World Union Catholic Women Organisation (WUCWO ) to remain united in the women ministry.

Fr. Chilolo made the appeal on Saturday in Zomba during the holy mass dedicated to WUCWO, saying women play a crucial role in the Catholic Church.

He therefore called for unity among the catholic women and that they should always respond where needs arises.

“Women are very important in the catholic church because they play a crucial role as such l appeal to you to respond when need arises,” the Vicar General added.

He said life begins in a woman such that there was need to respect women in the church and the entire nation citing Mary Magdalene as the first woman to meet Jesus Christ soon after resurrection

Fr. Chilolo also hailed to women for donating assorted food and non food items to St. Peters Major Seminary saying the gesture was commendable on the welfare of seminarians who are mostly limited in basic commodities.

“I really appreciate your gesture as this really shows that your unity is built on solid foundation of giving,” he said while emphasising the need to respond to seminarians needs to sustain their daily requirements.

Catholic Women Organisation chair for the Zomba Diocese, Christina Lakiyoni said prayers were dedicated to the women and their families so that they should remain strong in body, mind and soul.

“Let me appeal to you that we should always unity in church work to see the catholic church growing ,” said chairperson while advising fellow women to fully dedicate themselves in various works.

Speaking after presenting the donation, Lakiyoni said the women felt that they should donate food and stationery to St. Peters Seminary after realising that the seminary was equally affected by current economic challenges.

Receiving the donation, Rector for St Peters Major Seminary, Fr. Anthony Kadyampakeni said was grateful for the food and stationery.

He said the donation was a true demonstration of humane gesture and further called on other catholic faithfuls to emulate the gesture by the women.

Fr. Kadyampakeni added that the donation will keep the seminary going and will allow it to train many seminarians who will become priests to serve in various dioceses in the country.

The donation included 20 bags of maize, a bag of rice, two bags of ground nuts, two bales of sugar, cooking oil, tablets of soap and stationery.