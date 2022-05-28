I am 32 not 33, says Namadingo

Malawi richest music heavyweight, Patience Namadingo, is today celebrating his birthday, clarifying that he is 32 and not a year older.

One of Namadingo’s friends, Ida Chicker Chabs, wished Namadingo a happy birthday on Facebook but in the message, she mentioned the musician’s age as being 33.

Namadingo replied on the post to correct Ida that he was actually born on May 28, 1990 and is now aged 32.

He also posted about his birthday and his age on his page three hours after making the comment.

“Thank you all for the lovely Birthday Wishes. The Doc is 32 today. Born on 28th of May 1990.

In the past week the Doc and his five friends prepared a gift for all of you. They will give it to you tonight 19hrs. Blessings your way,” he wrote.

Ida has since edited her post and it reads: “Dear Patience, you’re one of a kind and deserve everything that this special day brings. I’m so grateful for our friendship. Cheers to another year around the sun. Cheers to your personal new year! Let’s live it up my dear. Happy 32nd birthday Dr Namadingo.”

Thousands of Namadingo’s followers have also his stormed page to send him birthday messages.

Namadingo is a popular musician with hits such as ‘Mapulani’, ‘Pefekiti’ and ‘Tumani’.

