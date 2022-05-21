UEFA donates K35 million minivan to FAM

The Union of European Football Associations- (UEFA) has donated a brand-new 16-seater Nissan minivan to the Football Association of Malawi to be used for youth football development.

The minivan worth K35million was donated as apart of the three UEFA Assists programmes to Malawi under the infrastructure projects.

Making the donation on the sidelines of a UEFA Assist Leadership retreat at the Kuchawe Hotel in Zomba on Friday UEFA Assist Project team Member Marie Clerc said the bus should help to implement youth programmes.

“We are delighted to support FAM in their continuous efforts to develop youth football across their territory. There is more infrastructure programmes that FAM is entitled to apply in the next phase,” said Clerc.

FAM President Walter Nyamilandu said: “It is a unique gift, and it will go a long way to help our plans to develop youth football in the country. Coaches who have to travel across the country to implement developmental programmes will be assisted with travel.

“It has come at the right time when we are trying to broaden the scope of youth football programmes where mobility is a challenge and having such an infrastructure is very helpful and we will be able to make huge savings on transportation.”

The UEFA Assist which was launched in 2017, aims to enhance football development and increase solidarity to tackle the needs of confederations and national associations outside of Europe.

