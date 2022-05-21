Martse hospitalised

Award winning hip-hop artist Martin ‘Martse’ Nkhata has been hospitalised at Mangochi District Hospital, a few days after celebrating his birthday.

According to Mikozi, the Mwano hit-maker sustained burns in the early hours of today after the house he slept in caught fire.

The degree of his injuries is yet to be established. Meanwhile, Malawians are sending their best wishes to the Lilongwe based artist.

“Get well soon our Martse. May God touch you with his healing hand. Be that fighter, be that overcomer,” reads one of the comments

The 28-year old is one of the iconic Malawian artists in urban music circles. He is considered to be one of the musicians who have mastered the art of producing hit songs.

In the past year, he released a hit called Mkatimo, a song which is considered to have been an anthem of 2021. It features hip-hop legends Berry Uno, and Hyphen.