Zomba Diocese donates ambulance to Magomero Health Center

Zomba Diocese of the Roman Catholic on Wednesday handed over an ambulance to Magomero Health Center in Zomba to ease transportation problems whenever patients are referred from Magomero to Zomba Central Hospital for further medical attention.

Speaking during the hand over at Magomero Health Center, Vicar General of the Zomba Diocese, Father, Vincent Chilolo said the diocese ensures quality health care of patients.

He said this was the reason the Zomba Diocese donated the ambulance so that that patients should be referred from the health center to Zomba Central Hospital without difficulties.

He therefore appealed to the health center administrator to make good use of the ambulance as opposed to abusing it.

“The diocese decided to donate the ambulance to deal with transport problems that have been there when patients are referred to Zomba Central Hospital,” added Father Chilolo.

He also asked staff at Magomero Health Center to abide by catholic values when offering their services and that should also treat and care the patients with passion and respect.

“Let me appeal to you to that you should abide by the Catholic teachings and you should also respect patients on top of caring and treating them,” he said, adding that Zomba Diocese will continue offering quality health car service apart from ministering the words of God.

He also hailed good working relations between the Zomba District Health Office and health facilities under the Zomba Diocese.

Director of Health and Social Services in Zomba, Dr. Alexander Chijuwa hailed the Zomba Diocese for donating the ambulance to Magomero Health Center which will improve referral of patients to Zomba Central Hospital.

He disclosed that the Zomba District Health Office has Nine ambulances that are currently in use to transport patients from various health facilities to Zonba Central Hospital for treatment.

The director therefore said the ambulance at Magomero Health Center is a plus in the referral system adding that one ambulance is required to assist less than 50 patients..

Dr. Chijuwa also commented the Zomba Diocese for providing quality services in its various health facilities which are under Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM) in Zomba.

The Director of Health Services and Social Services said the diocese’s health facilities complement government’s efforts in delivering health services to mostly rural population

He expressed hope that the new ambulance will largely be dedicate to patients’ care as opposed to non-medical services.

Zomba Diocese, Director of Health Services, Sister Priscilla Tembo said the diocese also plans to construct a maternity wing at Magomero Health Center apart from renovating the health center.

She also hailed the Zomba Diocese to various supports rendered the Diocesan Health Service Commission.

Magomero Health Center was constructed in 1940 and reaches out to 34,892 people with health services in 59 villages.