Nurse found dead at lodge in Lilongwe

A 43-year-old nurse from Nkhotakota, identified as Beatrice Maluwaya, was found dead yesterday at Kortasia lodge in Lilongwe.

Postmortem conducted yesterday at Kamuzu Central Hospital revealed that she died of cardiac arrest.

Lilongwe Police Public Relations Officer Hastings Chigalu said the nurse spent a night at the lodge after she arrived late in the capital city.

She was scheduled to meet a businessperson who arrived at the lodge the next day.

However, the nurse did not pick up her phone when the businessperson called her several times.

Chigalu said the businessperson reported the matter to the lodge management who forcefully opened the door only to find her unconscious.

The nurse was taken to Partners in Hope Hospital where she was pronounced dead.