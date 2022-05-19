Northern Region gets boxing ring

Boxing tournaments are now expected to be held in the Northern Region following the arrival of a new boxing ring.

Speaking on receiving the ring, Malawi Amateur Boxing Association (MABA) regional General secretary Mike Lyson Zgambo said it is a good development to all boxing lovers.

“During our campaign, together with our Chairperson Happy Kumwenda, we promised that the first thing we will do in office is to bring the ring here, and today here we are witnessing the arrival of the ring. Now the next thing is to raise funds for the boxing tournament in the region.

“The ring will be used across the region and luckily enough it’s a movable thing that we can take it to all districts. We are talking of Chitipa, Karonga, Rumphi, NkhataBay, Mzimba and the island of Likoma.

“The ring will also help to identify the talent from the region and to send qualified boxers to Zone 5 tournament scheduled for December and with Malawi as a host,” said Zgambo.

One of the boxers, McDad Thipa, said boxing is now back in the North.

“When these people were voted into office we trusted them that they will work hard to bring joy into our faces.

“The coming of the ring to us is great achievement that the previous committee failed to implement. So, today we are happy indeed,” he said.

Thipa added by asking the committee to arrange and organize a tournament.

For three years, Northern Region boxing authorities have failed to conduct boxing events due to lack of boxing rings.