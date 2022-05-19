I am no longer with Major 1 Records — Onesimus

Musician Onesimus has announced that he has parted ways with Major 1 Records, putting to rest people’s speculations.

In a statement, the singer has said that he has joined another record label in a quest to expand his brand across the world.

“I would like to announce that I am no longer with Major 1 Records as I have signed with a different management company. The move is a bid to expand my musical reach,” reads part of the statement

The Miracle Money hit-maker has, however, stressed that his departure from Major 1 Records does not have any negative impact on his relationship with Shepher Bushiri.

“I must underline and emphasize that this move in management does not change the relationship I have with my spiritual father Shepherd Bushiri,” he said.

The male vocalist joined Bushiri’s record label in 2013. After joining the said management company, he switched to gospel music.

As a gospel artist he managed to release a number of hit songs which made him to remain relevant in the industry. Some of the songs are Hossana, and Here with me.