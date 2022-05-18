Former Tobacco Commission boss Sadala arrested

Malawi Police have arrested former chief executive officer of Tobacco Commission Kayisi Sadala over abuse of office.

Deputy Police Spokesperson Harry Namwaza says the law enforcers arrested Sadala yesterday and he is being kept at Lilongwe Police station.

The arrest comes over a year after Sadala left the Tobacco Commission following the expiry of his three year contract.

During his time as TC boss, Sadala was investigated by the Office of the Ombudsman over illegal recruitment of employees and abuse of power.

It was also alleged that Sadala facilitated the sale of a Tobacco Commission house to a politician and that he claimed K25 million from the commission for using his private vehicle for official duties while his official vehicle was stuck at a garage.