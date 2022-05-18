Moyale Barracks players told to observe discipline

Major Erick Masenda, Officer in-charge of Moyale Barracks, has advised Moyale Barracks Football Club players to observe discipline at all times.

Speaking to the players, Major Masenda highlighted that discipline is paramount to everyone and he asked players and technical panel to be the first to behave well especially when they are playing away.

He added that he was sent by Commanding Officer Lt Col Thokozani Andrew Chazema to encourage players to keep on fighting in their upcoming games.

“I came here to encourage them as they have started performing in games, they should work harder,” he said.

During the meeting, players asked for more help in terms of playing equipment.

Masenda said: “We will deliver this to our bosses and will sit down and help them. To the people who are supporting and following the team, let’s join hands to cheer the team and players as they have promised us to work hard in all remaining games.”

Moyale Barracks have won their last two Super League games and are now in top 8 on the log table.

The soldiers have played 11 games, winning 4, drawing one and losing six. They have 13 points and are on position 7.