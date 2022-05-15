Three die in road accident in Chitipa

Three people have died after two vehicles in a funeral procession collided at Chiweta bridge, Lwakwa area along Chitipa -Kameme M9 earth road in the District.

The three have been identified as Oscar Mtambo, 59, Eunice Msongole, 44, and Queen Nyembo,45, all from the area of Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa.

The acccident occurred today at 9a.m at Chiweta bridge.

A Motor vehicle registration number NA 8277, Mitsubishi Canter, driven by Aston Simwinga aged 36 was ferrying a dead body and members of the bereaved family from Chitipa District Hospital Mortuary to Muchinga village in the same district.

Another Motor vehicle registration number KA 8921 Fuso fighter driven by Henry Mwazembe who is at large carried passengers on the same funeral escort.

The Motor vehicle which carried dead body was in front of the Fuso Fighter.

When they were approaching Chiweta bridge, at Lwakwa area, the driver of the Fuso fighter lost control of the Motor vehicle as he was descending towards the bridge and hit the Canter hence both motor vehicles missed the bridge and fell into the river.

Following the impact, three people died upon arrival at Chitipa District Hospital due to severe head injuries and multiple fractures and 41 sustained various degrees of injuries and are being treated at Chitipa District Hospital.

The Motor vehicles have been extensively damaged.

The police in District appeal to road users to always follow rules and regulations on roads to prevent such accidents.