Good Soil Partners disburses K27m grant to needy university students

In a bid to complement the government’s efforts in improving access to education for all deserving students, one of the Faith based organizations in the country, Good Soil Partners, has presented a K27 Million grant to 25 students from various public and private universities.

The grant is going to benefit 17 male and 8 female students who needed financial support in order to complete their education.

Speaking recently at the scholarship award ceremony in Lilongwe, Good Soil Partners Chief Operations officer, Wambula Saka, said they considered bailing out some students saying there are multiple challenges that affect them when they are pursuing their education.

According to Saka, the package to individual student is a tuition fee and a laptop which is an essential tool in higher education.

He said they will also be conducting capacity building programs with focus on entrepreneurship and leadership so that the beneficiaries should be the catalysts of economic growth of Malawi in line with vision 2063.

Receiving the grant, one of the scholars, Angellah Nkhoma, a fourth year student who has been supported by Good Soil Partners thanked the organization for the gesture saying they came at a time she really needed support.

‘‘This grant has helped me to focus n my studies without worrying where I will get my school fees,” she said.

Concurring with Nkhoma, Austin Kabango narrated how the scholarship has supported his education.

“In a two months’ time I will be graduating with Bachelors of Agriculture Economics from Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources and this has been possible because Good Soil Partners has been supporting my four-year degree studies,” he said.

He concluded by encouraging his fellow students to take advantage of the opportunity in order to attain their goals.

The guests of Honor at this event, the Director of Higher Education, Dr Levi Eneya commended Good Soil Partners for collaborating with government in alleviating challenges facing tertiary students.

Eneya said, though government has given loans to a good number of students, it is far from reaching every needy student in the tertiary institutions as such he appealed to different stakeholders to learn from Good Soil Partners in supporting Malawian youths in as far as education is concerned.

“Let us join hands and help government in making sure that no one is denied his or her right to education due to lack of support”, he said

Good Soil Partners is a Christian Organization whose mission is to educate, engage and empower the youth of Malawi to become leaders through secondary and higher education. Since its establishment, Good Soil Partners has educated over 1000 students through its Scholarship Program, in the last ten years.

However, Good Soil Partners is also looking forward to partnering with stakeholders that are seeking to transform lives of the youth in Malawi in order to help them build a grander future as well as contribute to the development of the country.