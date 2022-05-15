Woman arrested in Mangochi for stealing baby

Police in Mangochi District have arrested Lucia Saidi, 22, who allegedly stole her friend’s one-month-old baby boy after she pretended to babysit the little one.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi said that the incident occurred on May 9, 2022 at M’madi Village Traditional Authority Chimwala in Mangochi.

Daudi added that Saidi and the child’s mother were once neighbours at Chimwala area until the suspect moved to Mangochi boma.

“On the stated date, the suspect visited the victim after she heard that her friend has a newly born baby.

“She found her friend occupied with house chores while carrying the baby at her back. Eventually, she asked to babysit the toddler,” said Daudi.

She went on to say that, taking advantage of the situation, the suspect vanished with the baby. Efforts made by the mother along with community members to locate the suspect proved futile.

The incident was later reported at Chimwala Police Unit who initiated investigations. The suspect was arrested yesterday at her home village where she fled with the child.

According to police findings, the suspect who is a sex-worker had been trying to have her own kids to no avail hence resorting to stealing one. At the village, she lied her relations in Makanjira that she adopted the baby after his mother passed on during delivery.

Meanwhile, the baby has been positively identified by the parents and referred to Mangochi District Hospital for medical checkup.

Lucia has been charged with child stealing which contravenes section 167 of the Penal Code and will appear before court next week.