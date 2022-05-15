MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy Class of 2023 opens

MultiChoice is searching for 60 aspiring film and TV content creators from Southern Africa, West Africa and East Africa to be part of the Class of 2023.

MTF Director Nwabisa Matyumza said MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Academy is calling for applications for its world-class film and TV training programme which kicks off in October this year.

Matyumza said the call is open to all emerging filmmakers with either some industry experience or a relevant post-school qualification, to apply for this exciting opportunity to hone their television and film production skills.

“Our curriculum combines film studies such as directing, sound design, the business of film, to name a few with workplace experience on M-Net’s top productions.

“The 12-month fully-funded programme is open to candidates from Southern, Western and East African countries.” Matyumza explained.

This year’s newly-appointed MTF academy directors are Atinuke Babatunde (West Africa hub), Victoria Goro (East Africa hub) and Christopher Puta (Southern Africa hub).

Matyumza said that MultiChoice Africa is committed to building and sustaining the training-to-employment pipeline within Africa’s film and TV industry. The MTF initiative also aims for a 60/40 split in favour of women since its inception.

Coming in with 15 years of experience in audio and video production, Southern Africa Academy Director Christopher Puta believes that the growth of Africa’s film and TV industry starts with providing young people with the opportunity to produce quality content.

“By equipping students with what it takes to be world-class film and TV professionals, the MTF Academy programme is effectively raising the next generation of African storytellers and historians.” he says.

In addition to the hands-on training, Puta said that all students will receive as part of the programme, they will also get enhanced training experience from the Academy partnerships, which include the New York Film Academy (NYFA), the Henley Business School, Dolby and Canon, among others.

He went on to say that previous cohorts have also worked with the United Nations’ Verified campaign, and have pitched projects to Partners Against Piracy (PAP) and Creative Development on a climate change campaign.

“The continued support from stakeholders, partners and students has been overwhelming, and we couldn’t be more excited to have reached our fifth year as one of the MultiChoice Group’s leading initiatives directly investing in young African filmmakers,” he said.

Applications opened from Monday, 9th May and close on Friday, 3rd June 2022, and have to be completed on https://cte.multichoicetalentfactory.com/