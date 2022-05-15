Acting Police Commissioner commends detectives for crime decrease in the North

Acting Commissioner of Police responsible for Northern Region Mabvuto M’bobo has applauded detectives for the reduction in criminal activities in the region over the first quarter of this year.

M’bobo was speaking during an interface with Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers in the region at Northern Region Police Headquarters Officers Mess on May 14, 2022.

He said criminal investigation is the backbone of Malawi Police hence their efforts directly impact on trends of crime in the country. On this, he commended the officers in the region for working hard which he said translated in crime decrease.

The senior police officer told the gathering that the region recorded 1559 criminal cases in the first quarter (January-March) of 2021 as compared to 1412 cases in the same period in 2022, representing 9.4% decrease.

He, however, called on the officers to desist from engaging in corrupt practices which he said erode public trust.

“May I urge you all to do more in fighting cases of mob justice which are currently common and ensure the elderly are not sent to early graves over witchcraft accusations”, remarked M’bobo.

He further instructed the detectives to coordinate with other police officers for the region to successfully win the battle against criminality.

He also challenged them to conduct frequent raids and sweeping operations, impound uncertified scales, and improve in their criminal intelligence gathering Initiatives.

Earlier, Regional Criminal Investigation Officer (RCIO) Senior Superintendent Gift Zondani said the interface meeting was organized for the Acting Commissioner to get to know officers working under CID across the region and to solicit ideas from them on what can be done in order to combat crime among others.

Participants were drawn from police stations across Northern Region.